Rangers' Brad Miller: Takes seat against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
With Atlanta bringing southpaw Kyle Muller to the hill for the series finale, Miller will take a seat for the second day in a row. Nick Solak will fill in for Miller in left field.
