Feigl was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Jamey Newberg of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Feigl has been stellar for the RoughRiders this season, tossing 16.1 scoreless innings across 11 appearances while posting a 0.67 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB. Thanks to his impressive run with Frisco, the 27-year-old finds himself back at Triple-A for the first time since 2015, when he made just one appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett before undergoing Tommy John surgery. If Feigl excels with the Express, he could find himself in the big-league bullpen sometime later this season.