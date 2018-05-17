Rangers' Brady Feigl: Climbing minor-league ranks
Feigl was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Jamey Newberg of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Feigl has been stellar for the RoughRiders this season, tossing 16.1 scoreless innings across 11 appearances while posting a 0.67 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB. Thanks to his impressive run with Frisco, the 27-year-old finds himself back at Triple-A for the first time since 2015, when he made just one appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett before undergoing Tommy John surgery. If Feigl excels with the Express, he could find himself in the big-league bullpen sometime later this season.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...