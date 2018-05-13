The Rangers selected Mann's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

It's the first big-league callup for Mann, who will turn 34 years old Wednesday and began his professional career as a 27th-round draft pick in 2002. The lefty earned the promotion after submitting a 1.04 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 17.1 innings with Round Rock. He'll assume the active roster spot of Yohander Mendez, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.