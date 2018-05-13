Rangers' Brandon Mann: Promoted to big leagues
The Rangers selected Mann's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
It's the first big-league callup for Mann, who will turn 34 years old Wednesday and began his professional career as a 27th-round draft pick in 2002. The lefty earned the promotion after submitting a 1.04 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 17.1 innings with Round Rock. He'll assume the active roster spot of Yohander Mendez, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...