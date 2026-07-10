Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Clubs homer, swipes bag in victory

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 7-6 win against the Angels on Thursday.

Nimmo began the scoring with a solo homer off Reid Detmers in the first inning. He then beefed up his line with a single, stolen base and run scored in the third. Nimmo had been struggling coming into Thursday, going just 1-for-13 across four contests since returning to the lineup July 4 following a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He's produced a decent .257/.328/.416 slash line through 87 contests but has just nine home runs, 31 RBI and four thefts, well below the pace for his usual marks in those areas.