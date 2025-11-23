The Mets are finalizing a trade that will send Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for infielder Marcus Semien, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Nimmo is coming off a 2025 campaign during which he posted a .760 OPS with 25 home runs, 92 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 652 regular-season plate appearances. He also played in a career-high 155 contests and has been relatively durable in recent campaigns, logging at least 151 appearances every year since 2022 despite managing a foot injury. Nimmo should immediately take on a starting role in the Rangers' outfield and will be looked to for some pop, as he's averaged 24 regular-season long balls over the past three years. However, his defense has slipped of late (probably at least in part due to the foot issue), and he has five years remaining on his current deal, which may explain why the Mets decided to move him. Nimmo has a full no-trade clause in his contract, but he's already approved the deal, per Will Sammon of The Athletic.