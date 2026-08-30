Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

Nimmo was a pest in a losing effort, tallying a homer and a steal in the same contest for the first time this season. It was a much-needed performance for the 33-year-old, who entered the game just 2-for-35 over his past nine contests and without a home run since Aug. 9. For the season, he's slashing .262/.327/.423 with 14 long balls, 51 RBI, 54 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 550 plate appearances.