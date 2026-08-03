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Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Slaps 11th homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Nimmo briefly pulled Texas even by taking Steven Okert deep for a solo homer in the seventh inning, though Houston answered with four runs in the bottom half to put the game away. The long ball was his 11th this year. The veteran outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, going 15-for-43 (.349) over his last 12 games. Through 106 contests this season, Nimmo is batting .270 with a .775 OPS.

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