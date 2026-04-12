Nimmo went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three total RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Nimmo gave Texas a quick lead with a game-opening shot against Emmet Sheehan. Los Angeles stormed back for four runs in the bottom of the first, but Nimmo closed the deficit with another long ball -- this time a two-run shot -- in the sixth. Nimmo hadn't homered in his previous 10 games, though he performed well with five multi-hit games during that span. Overall, he's been arguably the Rangers' best hitter in the early going, producing a .364/.435/.618 slash line with three home runs, 10 runs, seven RBI and a stolen base through 14 contests.