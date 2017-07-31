Rangers' Brendon Davis: Joins Texas in Darvish trade
The Dodgers agreed to trade Davis to the Rangers on Monday along with Willie Calhoun and A.J. Alexy in exchange for Yu Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2015, hit .245/.357/.403 with eight homers in a repeat of Low-A to earn a promotion to High-A Rancho Cucamonga earlier this month. He has room to add power as he fills out his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame, and that will likely be necessary, as a permanent move away from shortstop seems inevitable. He's split time between short, second base and third this year.
