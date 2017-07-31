The Dodgers agreed to trade Davis to the Rangers on Monday along with Willie Calhoun and A.J. Alexy in exchange for Yu Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2015, hit .245/.357/.403 with eight homers in a repeat of Low-A to earn a promotion to High-A Rancho Cucamonga earlier this month. He has room to add power as he fills out his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame, and that will likely be necessary, as a permanent move away from shortstop seems inevitable. He's split time between short, second base and third this year.

