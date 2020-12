The Rangers selected de Geus with the second pick of the Rule 5 draft.

The 6-foot-2 righty logged a 1.79 ERA with eight saves in 39 games in the Dodgers' organization in 2019. He has never pitched above High-A, but as a reliever, he could theoretically hold his own out of the Rangers' bullpen in 2021. De Geus spent the 2020 season at the Dodgers' alternate site.