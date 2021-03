De Geus has been informed that he'll make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

De Geus was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Dodgers and will begin the regular season in the major-league bullpen. The right-hander posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 6.2 innings this spring but should serve as a low-leverage reliever as he prepares for his big-league debut.