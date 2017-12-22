Eibner (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan reports.

Eibner will likely miss part or most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early August, which was required after he attempted to convert from an outfielder to a relief pitcher for the Dodgers. It's important to note that the Rangers announced Eibner as an outfielder during his signing, which dispels any notion that he will try to return as a pitcher. He'll have a much faster recovery from the surgery as a position player anyway. During 17 big-league games with Los Angeles in 2017, he slashed .182/.250/.364 with two home runs and six RBI.