Rangers' Brett Eibner: Agrees to deal with Texas
Eibner (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan reports.
Eibner will likely miss part or most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early August, which was required after he attempted to convert from an outfielder to a relief pitcher for the Dodgers. It's important to note that the Rangers announced Eibner as an outfielder during his signing, which dispels any notion that he will try to return as a pitcher. He'll have a much faster recovery from the surgery as a position player anyway. During 17 big-league games with Los Angeles in 2017, he slashed .182/.250/.364 with two home runs and six RBI.
More News
-
Brett Eibner: Let go by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Out for year following TJ surgery•
-
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Heads back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Smacks two-run homer Friday•
-
Dodgers' Brett Eibner: Officially recalled from Oklahoma City•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...