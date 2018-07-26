Eibner (elbow) pitched an inning in the rookie-level Arizona League on Tuesday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Eibner is a former outfielder who injured his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery after initially attempting a conversion to pitching while in the Dodgers' organization. The Rangers announced him as an outfielder when they signed him last December, but the transformation from the field to the mound continues.