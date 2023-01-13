Martin and the Rangers agreed on a one-year, $1.275 million contract Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin and the team were able to avoid dealing with the arbitration process, coming to an agreement Friday. The left-hander ended the 2022 season on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury, but the issue isn't likely to impact his status for 2023. Martin produced a 4.14 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 40 strikeouts, three saves and seven holds over 50 innings in 55 appearances with the Rangers last year.