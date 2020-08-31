site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brett-martin-back-from-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brett Martin: Back from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Martin missed just over two weeks with shoulder inflammation. He'd allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings prior to the injury, though his 4:6 K:B wasn't particularly encouraging.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read