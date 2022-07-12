Martin allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics.

Martin made it a bit interesting by putting two runners on with two outs, but he struck out Chad Pinder to end the threat. All three of Martin's saves this year have come in his last three appearances, and he has a 3.2-inning scoreless streak. With Joe Barlow out of the closer role, it appears Martin has gotten the first look at the bulk of the ninth-inning duties. Dennis Santana and Matt Bush are also expected to get save chances based on matchups, but Martin's made the most of his opportunity with effective results so far. The southpaw owns a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 28 innings this season.