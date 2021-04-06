site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brett Martin: Could be activated this weekend
RotoWire Staff
Martin (back) could be activated this weekend against the Padres, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He is scheduled to pitch two innings Wednesday at the alternate training site. If that goes well, his next live action could come out of the big-league bullpen.
