Martin picked up the save in Saturday's 9-7 win over Minnesota, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out none and walking none across one inning.

Martin earned the save after inducing two groundouts and a flyout. He needed 10 pitches to help the Rangers secure a win. It was Martin's second of the season and gives him a save in back-to-back appearances. He has not allowed a run since May 29 and has lowered his ERA from 4.67 to 3.00 during that span.