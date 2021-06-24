Martin (2-2) got the win against Oakland on Wednesday, throwing 1.2 perfect innings without a strikeout in a 5-3 Rangers triumph.

Martin entered in the seventh with two on and one out after the Athletics had just taken the lead and induced outs from Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano to neutralize the threat. He stayed in after Texas took the lead in the bottom of the inning and retired the side on a mere seven pitches. Since a blow-up outing on June 6, Martin has allowed only one run in 8.1 innings across seven appearances.