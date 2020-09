Martin (1-1) allowed an unearned run on one hit in one inning and earned the extra-inning win Friday versus the Astros.

Martin allowed a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman to knock in the initial runner Jose Altuve in the 10th inning. The Rangers bailed out Martin by scraping together a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame. The 25-year-old southpaw has posted a 1.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and two holds in 13.2 innings across 14 appearances.