Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Martin (back) will open the season on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Martin is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Rockies, the reliever apparently won't have enough time to get fully ramped up before the Rangers begin their season April 1. However, assuming Martin steers clear of any setbacks Monday and in any subsequent spring appearances, he should be ready to return from the IL in the minimum 10 days.