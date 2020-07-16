Rangers general manager Jon Daniels confirmed Martin (illness) will be added to the 10-day injured list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin has missed all of summer camp while in the COVID-19 protocol. He continues to recover from the virus, but when he's cleared to return, there will not be enough time to get ready for the start of the season. The Rangers have been hit hard in their setup crew. Along with Martin, Joely Rodriguez (lat) and Rafael Montero (personal) are unavailable. The absences likely open a spot for Cody Allen, who is not currently on the 40-man roster, while relievers like Jesse Chavez, Luke Farrell and Nick Goody could take on high-leverage innings.