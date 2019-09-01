Martin (1-3) gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two through 0.2 innings to take the loss against the Mariners on Sunday.

Martin wasn't expected to last long in this bullpen outing, but he allowed three hits and four runs without making it out of the first inning in the loss. Martin hadn't allowed a run in his previous three appearances, so he will likely welcome a return to his bullpen role. The 24-year-old has a 5.17 ERA with 52 strikeouts through 54 innings this season.