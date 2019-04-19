Martin was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Martin spent all of 2018 at Double-A Frisco and struggled with a 7.28 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 96:29 K:BB over 89 innings. However, the 23-year-old started much better this season at Nashville with only one run allowed over eight innings while recording 10 strikeouts. Martin figures to begin in a low-leverage bullpen role as he is set for his major-league debut with the Rangers.

