Martin (0-5) allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out one over two innings, taking an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Martin, who has recently filled in as the closer after Joe Barlow (blister) was removed from the role before hitting the injured list, entered a tied contest in the ninth inning. After getting the game into extras, he allowed a pair of hits and the ghost runner to score in the 10th. The left-hander remains an option to close games going forward, though manager Chris Woodward could look elsewhere now that right-handed bullpen stalwart Jonathan Hernandez was activated off the injured list Saturday.