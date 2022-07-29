Martin was not used in a save situation Thursday, as Matt Moore closed out a 2-0 win over the Angels.

It's not clear if Martin was available to pitch. He pitched on consecutive days leading into the game but had thrown only 18 pitches Tuesday and Wednesday. Martin has been filling in as the closer, but the right-hander's most recent work may have played a role in not being used Thursday. He's given up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, spanning his last four appearances.