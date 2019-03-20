Martin was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

Martin spent all of 2018 with Frisco, but it's hard to say he doesn't need more time there after he stumbled to a 7.28 ERA in 89 innings last season. Some positive regression may be all he needs to take the next step, however, as his ERA was affected by an unsustainably high .443 BABIP and an unsustainably low 57.2 percent strand rate. His FIP was actually quite good, coming in at 3.36.

