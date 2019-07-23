Martin allowed one hit and struck out four over 1.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

The Rangers had planned to have Martin open Tuesday's game, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, but that notion was scuttled when the lefty was needed Monday for an ineffective Adrian Sampson. Texas will use right-hander Pedro Payano as the primary pitcher Tuesday but have not announced an opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories