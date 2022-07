Martin struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over Minnesota on Friday.

Seeing his first save opportunity since April 11, Martin needed just 10 pitches to retire the Twins in order and finish off the 6-5 win. He's riding an 8.2-inning scoreless streak dating back to the start of June, lowering his season ERA to 3.12 through 26 frames. The 27-year-old is now 0-4 with four holds and a save on the year.