Martin (back) is slated to pitch in relief Monday during the Rangers' Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Martin had been scheduled to make his spring debut March 6, but it got delayed more than two weeks after he experienced back spasms. As a result, Martin is currently behind the Rangers' other relievers, but he may only need to turn in two or three spring outings over the next week and a half to guarantee his availability for Opening Day.