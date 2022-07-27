Martin was handed a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

After Texas took the lead in the top of the ninth, Martin was called upon for the save and immediately surrendered two hits to tie the game. A sacrifice was followed by two intentional walks to load the bases before Carlos Santana ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old has now permitted runs in four straight appearances -- including five over his last two games -- on the heels of 12 straight scoreless outings. The recent troubles have increased his ERA from 2.61 to 3.86, hinting that Martin's time as closer may be short-lived.