Martin (0-1) gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Jared Walsh reached on an error in the eighth inning, allowing David Fletcher to move into scoring position. Martin then allowed an RBI single to Mike Trout for the Angels' go-ahead run. That sequence won't hurt Martin's ERA, which sits at 1.50 to go with a 1.17 WHIP and two holds in 12 innings this year.