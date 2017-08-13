Nicholas went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Astros.

Following a 21-minute rain delay in the first inning, Nicholas kicked off the scoring for the evening with a three-run blast off Mike Fiers in the second, marking his first long ball of the season. Nicholas was picking up his second start behind the plate in three games, and his performance Saturday only gives manager Jeff Banister further reason to hand the 29-year-old more regular at-bats. Robinson Chirinos has served as the team's primary catcher following the July 30 trade of Jonathan Lucroy, but with a 5-for-25 (.200 average) showing at the dish since that time, he may have seen his hold on the role loosen.