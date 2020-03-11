Rangers' Brian Flynn: Sent to minor-league camp
Flynn was assigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Flynn was in camp competing for a bullpen spot as a non-roster invitee but won't be winning one, at least not to start the season. With a career 4.41 ERA and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate, he's unlikely to pitch in a high-leverage role if he does eventually crack the big-league roster.
