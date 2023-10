The Rangers added Burke to their World Series roster Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

With Max Scherzer shut down for the rest of the Fall Classic due to back spasms, Burke will replace Scherzer on Texas' roster and provide additional bullpen depth to close out the series. The 27-year-old southpaw put up a 4.37 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 59.2 frames during the regular season and will likely be limited to middle relief.