Burke didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 14-9 loss to the A's, surrendering six runs on six hits and a walk over three innings while striking out two.

For the second consecutive start, Burke got tagged for three homers and six runs after not allowing a long ball through his first 18 big-league innings. The rookie southpaw will take a 5.19 ERA and 14:9 K:BB through 26 frames into his next outing Sept. 20, on the road in a rematch with Oakland.