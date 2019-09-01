Rangers' Brock Burke: Another strong outing
Burke had a no-decision Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Burke turned in another quality start, his third in three tries since joining the Rangers. He becomes the first Texas pitcher to work six-plus innings while holding opponents to two runs or fewer in his first three starts. The left-hander with a 1.50 ERA will look for his first win Friday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Delivers quality start in loss•
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Will remain in rotation•
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Has memorable debut•
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Officially recalled•
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Starting second doubleheader game•
-
Rangers' Brock Burke: Will pitch Tuesday's opener•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....