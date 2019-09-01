Burke had a no-decision Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Burke turned in another quality start, his third in three tries since joining the Rangers. He becomes the first Texas pitcher to work six-plus innings while holding opponents to two runs or fewer in his first three starts. The left-hander with a 1.50 ERA will look for his first win Friday in Baltimore.