Rangers' Brock Burke: Can't escape first inning
Burke (0-2) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.
After allowing only three runs over his first 18 innings this year, Burke has fallen apart, with 19 runs allowed in his last 8.2 innings. The 23-year-old owns a 7.43 ERA and 1.54 WHIP overall. Burke's final start of the season would likely come against a dangerous Yankees lineup next Saturday, should he be given another turn by manager Chris Woodward.
