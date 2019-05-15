Burke was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco on April 23 due to a recurrence of a blister on his left hand in addition to left shoulder fatigue, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Burke's blister first surfaced after his initial start April 4, but he spent less than two weeks on the IL before returning to action. However, it only took two starts for the blister to crop again and result in another shutdown period. Fortunately for the 22-year-old, the Rangers view neither the blister nor the shoulder injury as a long-term concern, suggesting a return to action may be imminent for the 2014 third-round pick.