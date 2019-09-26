Play

Burke was shut down due to left shoulder discomfort, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It was already known Burke wouldn't pitch again this season, but the previous report indicated he wasn't being shut down due to a health issue. The shoulder discomfort is significantly more concerning, though the specifics of the injury remain unclear. The Rangers plan to utilize a bullpen game in his place Saturday versus the Yankees.

