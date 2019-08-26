Rangers' Brock Burke: Delivers quality start in loss
Burke (0-1) gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five through six innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Sunday.
Burke allowed his first run in the big leagues, but he delivered his second quality start in only his second outing. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the Rangers only managed to produce one hit against the White Sox. Burke has a 0.75 ERA and a 9:5 K:BB through his first two starts. Burke will make his next start Saturday against the Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
