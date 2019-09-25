Play

Burke is healthy but has been shut down for the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Burke will finish the season having made his big-league debut and starting six games. He wasn't very good in those starts, however, posting a 7.43 ERA while striking out just 11.7 percent of opposing batters. The Rangers will go with a bullpen game in what would be his next scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories