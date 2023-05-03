Burke (2-0) pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings to earn Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Burke retired all four batters faced on balls that never left the infield. After starter Jon Gray worked 5.1 innings, Burke was the pitcher of record when Ezequiel Duran put Texas ahead for good with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-hander has remained unscathed in a bullpen that's taken its lumps recently. He's not overpowering, but Burke hasn't allowed a run in seven innings and has a 2.03 ERA over 13.1 innings.