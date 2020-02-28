Rangers' Brock Burke: Facing 12-month recovery
Burke underwent debridement surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder Friday and will be sidelined about 12 months.
Burke was already ruled out for the 2020 campaign earlier this week when the surgery was announced, but he now has an official recovery timeline. The 23-year-old could potentially be ready for Opening Day next year, but there are certainly no guarantees given the expected length of the recovery.
