The Rangers placed Burke on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a broken right hand, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Burke broke his hand after punching a wall following his appearance Friday, during which he surrendered four earned runs across two-thirds of an inning. He's likely in line for an extended stay on the injured list, though the injury is on his non-throwing hand, which could allow for a quicker return. The Rangers selected Austin Pruitt's contract from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Burke's spot on the active roster.