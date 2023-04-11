Burke allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings to earn a hold in Monday's 11-2 win over Kansas City.

Burke allowed a seventh-inning home run to Hunter Dozier, but by that time, the Rangers had given him a 10-run lead. It was all about throwing strikes and getting the easy win. This was Burke's second hold in four appearances, all coming in middle relief. He's entered games in the fifth or sixth innings. The left-hander has allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none over 5.1 innings.