Burke allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings of relief in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees.

Burke got the call after starter Jon Gray exited mid-fifth inning with soreness in his left knee. On short notice, Burke entered with one out and one runner on. He gave up a hit and a walk to the first two batters faced before fanning Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo with the bases juiced. The left-hander followed that by getting the next six hitters (retired eight straight overall) and departed with yet another sterling effort out of the bullpen. Burke, a starter in the minors, is thriving as a reliever. He's allowed four runs (three earned) on 14 hits and four walks while striking out 26 over 16.2 relief innings.