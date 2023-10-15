Burke wasn't included on the Rangers' roster for the ALCS against the Astros, which starts Sunday night in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burke made just one appearance between the ALDS and wild-card series, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning against the Orioles. The left-hander was a key reliever for Texas during the first four months of the season with a 2.72 ERA and nine holds, but he's surrendered 18 earned runs in 19 appearances since Aug. 1, including the postseason.