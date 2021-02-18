Burke (shoulder) is not expected to be ready to pitch by Opening Day, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Burke endured a 12-month recovery timeline coming off shoulder surgery in February of 2020. As such, the left-hander is not expected to pitch off a mound until mid-March, putting his availability for the April 1 season-opener in doubt.
