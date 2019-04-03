Burke will start the season opener for Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Burke is a left-handed pitcher Texas acquired from Tampa Bay during the offseason as part of a three-team deal involving Jurikson Profar. He made nine starts at the Double-A level in the Rays' organization. The 22-year-old will lead the next wave of prospect pitchers currently assigned to the Rough Riders. After Burke on Thursday, right-hander Jonathan Hernandez will throw Friday and lefty Joe Palumbo goes Sunday.